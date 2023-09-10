© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
WMEA-HD 90.1 FM in Portland is off the air; WMEA-FM (non HD) is still on the air. | Bangor area listeners and viewers: Blackcap Mountain tower maintenance estimated timing is August 2 through August 16. Click here to learn more!

Seraph Brass

September 10, 2023
Collins Center for the Arts
Minsky Recital Hall
Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of Seraph Brass presented by the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono on September 10, 2023.

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of Seraph Brass presented by the Collins Center for the Arts. Seraph Brass, an all-female brass ensemble elevates and showcases the excellence of female brass players and performs a diverse repertoire, ranging from newly commissioned works to core classics. Seraph Brass has toured the globe and will visit Maine and perform at the Minsky Recital Hall in Orono on Sunday, September 10 at 3:00 pm.

To take advantage of the Maine Public Member discount, please use the code Classical15.