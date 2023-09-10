Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of Seraph Brass presented by the Collins Center for the Arts. Seraph Brass, an all-female brass ensemble elevates and showcases the excellence of female brass players and performs a diverse repertoire, ranging from newly commissioned works to core classics. Seraph Brass has toured the globe and will visit Maine and perform at the Minsky Recital Hall in Orono on Sunday, September 10 at 3:00 pm.

To take advantage of the Maine Public Member discount, please use the code Classical15.