Seven Mornings in Maine

A scenic film of Maine with music accompaniment. The Seven locations around Maine included: Schoodic, Eastport, Aroostook, Stonington, Pemaquid Point, Castine and Schoodic Point.

A blend of sight and sound. First are beautiful images, recorded over ten years while producing documentaries about places in Maine. Second is music, performed and written by musicians we have come to know and love, nearly all from Maine. Each morning unfolds in its own unique personal way. There are the rocky edges at Schoodic Point. There is the hustle of lobstermen heading out in Stonington, the farms and potato fields in Aroostook County, the lighthouse at Pemaquid Point. There are the uncharted colors of sky in Eastport and the simple nature of Lane’s Island on Vinalhaven. It is a quiet meditative piece for anyone who loves morning, loves Maine, loves morning in Maine.

For more information about this film visit Accompany Video Production.