Shorts Collection 1

Bounty

Thur., January 20 at 9:00 pm

Sat., January 22 at 2:00 pm

The Phips Proclamation was one of 69 government-issued scalp bounties across New England from 1675 to 1760. At least 30 scalp bounties were issued in the United States until 1885.

Citizens of the Penobscot Nation brought their families to Boston to read their ancestors' death warrant. This abhorrent proclamation, made in 1755 by the colonial government, paid settlers handsomely to murder Penobscot people. It declared our people enemies and offered different prices for the scalps of children, women, and men. Bounty proclamations like this, some even paid in stolen land, persisted for more than two centuries across what is now the United States.

The memory of being hunted is in our blood. We know this to be true and science now affirms that trauma can be passed down from generation to generation. In BOUNTY we step together with our children into the colonizer’s hall of injustice, to read their hateful words and tell the truth about what was done to our ancestors. The Penobscots demonstrate their power by sharing the horrors of this hard history as an act of resistance, remembrance, and a step toward justice.

BOUNTY Official Trailer

Produced by: Dawn Neptune Adams, Maulian Dana, Adam Mazo, Tracy Rector, Ben Pender-Cudlip.

Doves & Dolphins: Jenn's Story

Thur., January 20 at 9:10 pm

Sat., January 22 at 2:10 pm

A woman makes the choice to forgo chemotherapy after she's diagnosed with cancer for a second time. The film shows how Jenn decides to love life and live when she knows she's dying.

Produced by Sharyn Paul Brusie of Wonder Dog Films.