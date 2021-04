Wednesday, April 6 at 1:00 pm

Climate, Science, Hope and Worry

Scientists and politicians agree that the goals set in the Paris Climate Summit for dialing back global warming are only the tip of the iceberg. With 2015 breaking the record for the hottest year ever, and 2014 holding the number two spot, CLIMATE ONE explores ideas for how to handle the anxiety and stress that many of us are feeling about all this.