Thursday, May 12 at 2:00 pm

Comedian Maria Bamford

Much of Bamford's inspiration comes from her Minnesotan family, as well as her own struggles with OCD, depression, and a bipolar diagnosis. In her web series, "The Maria Bamford Show," a grown-up Bamford lives with her parents following an onstage nervous breakdown. On May 20th, Netflix will premier her original series "Lady Dynamite."