Wednesday, July 20, 2016

Dacher Keltner, professor of psychology at the University of California at Berkeley and faculty director of the Greater Good Science Center, studies the biological and evolutionary origins of compassion, awe, love and beauty as well as power, social class and inequality. His books include “Born to Be Good: The Science of a Meaningful Life,” “The Compassionate Instinct,” and his newest, “The Power Paradox: How We Gain and Lose Influence.”