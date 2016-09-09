Climate One Radio

Wednesday, September 14 at 2:00 pm

Human Health and Social Equity in a Hot World

Fossil fuels have lifted nations into the modern era, bringing wealth and well-being to many. But as we turn away from these carbon intensive energy sources, will the promise of jobs and prosperity from a clean energy society, be fulfilled? Or will the gulf between the haves and have-nots simply widen? And how will we protect everyone from the health impacts of a hot world?

