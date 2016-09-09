Monday, September 12 at 2:00 pm

Above the Law? Addressing Sexual Assault on Campus and Beyond

A panel discussion on the current policies and laws in place on college campuses regarding sexual assault. The panel will address whether the policies and laws are working as intended and whether existing standards are fair and meeting various goals.

To listen to the audio of “Above the Law? Addressing Sexual Assault on Campus and Beyond” on the Commonwealth Club of California online, please click HERE.