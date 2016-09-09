© 2021 Maine Public
Published September 9, 2016 at 11:40 AM EDT

Monday, September 12 at 2:00 pm

Above the Law?  Addressing Sexual Assault on Campus and Beyond

A panel discussion on the current policies and laws in place on college campuses regarding sexual assault. The panel will address whether the policies and laws are working as intended and whether existing standards are fair and meeting various goals.

To listen to the audio of “Above the Law?  Addressing Sexual Assault on Campus and Beyond” on the Commonwealth Club of California online, please click HERE.

