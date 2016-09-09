IDEAS From The CBC

Tuesday, September 13 at 2:00 pm

The Sorrows Of Empire

IDEAS looks at “The American Empire” which has been called everything from a "reluctant empire" to "a colossus with attention deficit disorder." With the 15th anniversary of 9/11, IDEAS revisits an interview with academic Chalmers Johnson who “suggested that failure in Iraq might mark the beginning of the end of the American Empire.” Mary O’Connell, IDEAS producer, continues the discussion with historian Alfred McCoy.

