Monday, September 19 at 2:00 pm

Climate Change: Has the EPA Gone Overboard?

Reducing carbon emissions is clearly good for the environment but often imposes substantial costs. The costs are most obvious when coal companies go bankrupt, but can affect everyone indirectly through higher energy costs, slower economic growth, reduced employment, and lower business profits. Has the Environmental Protection Agency considered the costs and benefits of its regulatory mandates fairly and appropriately? Is its Clean Power Plan a bold initiative to reduce carbon pollution at power plants, or an unconstitutional usurpation of power?

To listen to the audio of “Climate Change: Has the EPA Gone Overboard” on the Intelligence Squared online, please click HERE.