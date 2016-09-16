World Affairs

Tuesday, September 20 at 2:00 pm

Global Philanthropy Forum 2016, with a focus on "The Jobs Challenge"

People in fast growing economies are experiencing social and economic mobility for the first time, joining the middle class. Producers and makers are finding new markets for their commodities or wares, entrepreneurs are better able to access capital and customers, and job seekers are better able to connect with potential employers. Yet the “jobs challenge” remains so long as there is a short supply of the skills required for the jobs that await. What models exist for closing the skills gap?

