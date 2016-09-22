Intelligence Squared

Monday, September 26 at 2:00 pm

Blame The Elites For The Trump Phenomenon

The elites of both parties have expressed contempt for Donald Trump, and Trump has succeeded in part by channeling his voters’ contempt for the elites. Does support for Trump reflect an uninformed populism and misplaced anger by a large swath of the American electorate? Or have the elites failed to empathize with their struggles, and failed to craft effective policies to help them cope?

