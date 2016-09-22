© 2021 Maine Public
Intelligence Squared

Published September 22, 2016 at 12:31 PM EDT

Monday, September 26 at 2:00 pm

Blame The Elites For The Trump Phenomenon

The elites of both parties have expressed contempt for Donald Trump, and Trump has succeeded in part by channeling his voters’ contempt for the elites.  Does support for Trump reflect an uninformed populism and misplaced anger by a large swath of the American electorate?   Or have the elites failed to empathize with their struggles, and failed to craft effective policies to help them cope? 

To listen to the audio of “Blame The Elites For The Trump Phenomenon” on the Intelligence Squared online, please click HERE.

