Thursday, October 6 at 2:00 pm

City Arts & Lectures will host Garrison Keillor.

The longtime host of A Prairie Home Companion, Garrison Keillor is beloved for his unique Midwestern humor, encyclopedic memory, and rich baritone voice. Born in Anoka, Minnesota, Keillor graduated from the University of Minnesota (’66), and now lives in St. Paul and New York City. He is the author of numerous books, including Pilgrims: A Wobegon Romance; O, What A Luxury: Verses Lyrical, Vulgar, Pathetic & Profound; and The Keillor Reader. He is also the editor of the Good Poems anthologies. Keillor starred as himself in the Robert Altman film A Prairie Home Companion. He has announced that this is his last year of hosting the hugely popular radio show.

The new Prairie Home Companion program, with host Chris Thile, will air on October 15. Please join Maine Public Radio on Saturdays 6:00 – 8:00 pm and Sundays 12:00 – 2:00 pm to hear Prairie Home Companion.