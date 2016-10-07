Wednesday, October 12 at 2:00 pm

Replacing The Professionals

Technology is not just taking over factory jobs, according to British author and scholar Richard Susskind, it's about to do the jobs of lawyers, doctors, journalists and other professionals. It could be the start of a social revolution, but what does it mean for the future of professional work by humans? Professor Susskind explores this in the 2016 Sir Graham Day Lecture in Ethics, Morality and The Law at Dalhousie University. (**This episode originally aired April 20, 2016.)

Computers now are not only infused with knowledge humans gave them -- they're also creating new and more advanced knowledge by themselves -- on a massive scale. Some experts predict these computers will make many professions obsolete. And that leaves us with some burning questions, such as: what will happen when all these well-educated people become redundant? And how will they earn a living in the future?

Richard Susskind is a Scottish-born author, scholar and independent advisor to major professional firms and national governments. His latest book, which he co-authored with his son Daniel Susskind, is called: The Future of the Professions: How Technology Will Transform the Work of Human Experts.

To listen to the audio of “Replacing The Professionals” on Ideas From the CBC online, please click HERE.