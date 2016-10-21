Monday, October 24 at 2:00 pm

ISIS: Understanding its Origins and Rise

Washington Post reporter JOBY WARRICK will discuss his understanding of the origins and rise of ISIS.

JOBY WARRICK has covered intelligence, diplomacy and national security for The Washington Post, where he has been a reporter since 1996. Currently, he is the Post's national environment reporter. He is a winner of the Pulitzer Prize and an Overseas Press Club Award for his journalism and is the author of The Triple Agent: The al-Qaeda Mole Who Infiltrated the CIA.

ISIS surged to international prominence following its audacious prison camp raids in 2013 in Iraq, freeing more than 500 Iraqi insurgents. ISIS has since carried out increasingly bold attacks in Syria and beyond, cementing its reputation as a group more violent and ruthless than any that came before it. No longer an insurgency, ISIS’ focus is to establish its own rule on conquered territory, and declare a worldwide caliphate. Of course the roots of ISIS trace deeper, and are much more intertwined with the interventions of the West than they first appear.

Today’s ISIS jihadists are the "children of Zarqawi," General Michael Flynn would later warn Congress, referring to Abu Musab Zarqawi, the once-obscure jihadist who led Al Qaeda in Iraq and laid ISIS’ philosophical foundations. How did Abu Musab Zarqawi, a “small-time thug,” rise to such world-changing prominence? How did ISIS emerge so forcefully from the chaos, and power struggles, of competing jihadist groups? Did the efforts of the West to crack down on Al Qaeda, inadvertently fuel the growth of ISIS ten years later?

Pulitzer Prize winner Joby Warrick, a reporter with The Washington Post since 1996, will address these issues in a conversation at World Affairs about the birth of ISIS. His latest book, “Black Flags: The Rise of ISIS,” pursues a thoughtful reflection on the origins the most notorious terror group in the world today.

As part of our "Engage" series, this event features a post-discussion Q&A, when you will have the chance to participate directly with the speaker and gain incredible insights that you won't get anywhere else.

SPEAKER:

Joby Warrick

Author and Reporter, The Washington Post

MODERATOR:

Kori Schake

Research Fellow, Hoover Institution, Stanford University

To listen to the audio of “ISIS: Understanding its Origins and Rise” on World Affairs online, please click HERE.