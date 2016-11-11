Safe Space Radio

Wednesday, November 16 at 2:00 pm

"Still Here: Caregiving and Dementia"

This hour-long special is about the unspoken challenges of caring for a family member with dementia. The show explores the experience of ambiguous loss, where the person is both here and not here at the same time. Through stories, we explore why caregivers have such high rates of isolation and depression and how difficult it may be to live with the fear of getting the disease yourself.

Host Dr. Anne Hallward has lived with this illness in her own family and offers creative solutions that give hope, reduce stress, and build community.

