Tuesday, November 22 at 2:00 pm

Yvon Chouinard: Founding Patagonia and Living Simply

Yvon Chouinard, Founder, Patagonia, Inc.; Author, Let My People Go Surfing: The Education of a Reluctant Businessman

Chouinard is a legendary climber, surfer and environmentalist. He is also the reluctant entrepreneur who founded Patagonia, Inc., one of the most respected eco- and socially conscious companies in the world. To celebrate the re-release of his bestselling memoir, Chouinard recounts his early days of selling climbing equipment out of his car and explains how that led to accidentally creating a multi-million dollar sporting goods company committed to environmentally responsible design and production. Through Patagonia he has led the way with innovations in organic cotton, sustainable wool and traceable down. However, Chouinard has not been limited by textiles. He has also created a venture fund called 20 million & Change and spun out Patagonia Provisions, reflecting his belief that food and agriculture will help solve our biggest environmental challenges. As companies and consumers seek a more sustainable economy, Chouinard will discuss how entrepreneurs can create greatness and achieve net positive social impact at a point where doing less-bad is no longer good enough.

To listen to the audio of “Yvon Chouinard: Founding Patagonia and Living Simply” on Commonwealth Club of California online, please click HERE.