Humankind Special

Thursday, November 24 at 2:00 pm

The Power of Nonviolence: Connecting with the ‘Other Side’

Produced by David Freudberg in association with WGBH/Boston. This sound-rich documentary travels to the scene of a truly bold experiment in peace-making: the Seeds of Peace summer camp in Maine, where teenagers from world conflict regions play sports, eat, talk together and become friends. Then we examine the experience of "deep listening," a core practice of conflict resolution; includes a fascinating visit with two friends who cofounded the Jewish Islamic Dialogue Society of Washington.

How exactly can we build a future based on understanding and connection among people of diverse backgrounds – rather than prejudice, misinformation and suspicion that are the fuel for violence? Our new documentary looks at two answers to this persistent question.

According to the late journalist John Wallach, one answer is to instill direct awareness at a young age. He went on to found a truly bold experiment in breaking down barriers: the Seeds of Peace summer camp on a glistening lake in Otisfield, Maine, scene of our sound-rich portrait. Since it was founded, more than 6,000 teenagers from conflict regions around the globe have come for about a month of refuge. Their homes are places like the Middle East and South Asia. Usually it’s their first encounter with someone from “the other side” of bitter religious, ethnic or national discord. Here they meet, talk, eat, play sports, and sing together, living in integrated bunks. They discover that people who’ve been demonized are not monsters – just other kids trying to make their way in a confusing world. We hear their diverse voices and accents. Also camp co-founder Bobbie Gottschalk, who remains active, recalls her own experience as a 20-year-old student at the height of the Cold War, at a Quaker college which organized a trip to the Soviet Union to promote person-to-person dialogue.

Here we explore principles of deep listening: a core practice of conflict resolution and, potentially, a doorway to improved relations -- and greater self-understanding. We hear the provocative ideas of Betty Burkes, a peace educator and Buddhist practitioner, in Cambridge, Massachusetts. She emphasizes the value, when in conflict, of pausing long enough just to notice what you’re actually reacting to. It can promote self-reflection and healing. Then, we meet two friends in the Washington, DC area: Daniel Spiro, a Jewish attorney and novelist and Haytham Younis, a Muslim imam (prayer leader). Together they co-founded the Jewish Islamic Dialogue Society (JIDS), which focuses on values they share: charity, justice, peace, truth, humility and gratitude. And between these two groups, which are often depicted as being seriously at odds, there's another bond: their acceptance of monotheism – the ancient belief in a single, universal higher power.

To listen to the audio of “Humankind Special-The Power of Nonviolence: Connecting with the ‘Other Side’” on HumanKind: Voices of Hope and Humanity online, please click HERE.