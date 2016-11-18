© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Ideas From The CBC

Published November 18, 2016 at 10:25 AM EST

Monday, November 21 at 2:00 pm

Enemies and Angels:  Opposing Soldiers Who Saved Each Other

When Najah Aboud got wounded during the Iran-Iraq war, he crawled into a bunker to die. It was there that the Iraqi soldier was found by Iranian medic, Zahed Haftlang. Zahed made a split-second decision: to save his enemy's life. So he risked his own -- twice -- to get Najah to a field hospital. Neither man knew that nearly twenty years later, and on the other side of the world, a breathtaking coincidence would reunite them in another life-saving encounter. 

To listen to the audio of “Enemies and Angels:  Opposing Soldiers Who Saved Each Other” on IDEAS FROM THE CBC online, please click HERE.

2 PM Public Affairs Programs
Stay Connected