City Arts And Lectures

Wednesday, November 30 at 2:00 pm

Danish architect Bjarke Ingels

Danish architect Bjarke Ingels is known for his controversial and innovative designs. His buildings, which defy traditional architectural conventions and dimensions, can look like unevenly piled boxes reaching nearly 100 stories high, like twisted triangles, or snowflakes.

Ingles is the founder of Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) whose many European projects include the underground Danish Maritime Museum designed to look like a boat. Ingels recently gained greater recognition in the U.S. for his many projects that are reshaping the New York City skyline, including 2 World Trade Center and a pyramidal apartment building under construction along the West Side Highway.

Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) is currently at work on a new campus for Google in Mountain View, Calif., as well as the redesign of the South Mall campus at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington.