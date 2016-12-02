Wednesday, December 7 at 2 pm

Partnering for a Peaceful Solution to the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict; perspectives from both sides.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is one of the most complex and polarizing conflicts in modern history. Nearly seventy years after the foundation of Israel and fifty years since the beginning of the occupation of Gaza and the West Bank territories, the struggle between the two sides seems to be almost as far from a resolution as when it first began. How can Israeli and Palestinian leaders move toward a sustainable peace? Is a two-state solution the answer? Can the US and the international community help to bridge gaps and bring the two sides together?

Join us for a conversation about the prospects for achieving peace and why it matters so much to the US and the world.

Speakers:

Maen Rashid Areikat

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, The General Delegation of the Palestine Liberation Organization to the United States

Jeremy Ben-Ami

Founder & President, J Street

Moderator:

Janine Zacharia

Former Jerusalem Bureau Chief and Middle East Correspondent, The Washington Post

To listen to the audio of “Partnering for a Peaceful Solution to the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict” on World Affairs online, please click HERE.