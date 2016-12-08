Wednesday, December 14 at 2:00 pm

Climate Change On Your Kitchen Table

Climate change is as much about what we eat as what we drive or where we live. Rising heat is hitting chocolate, wine, beer, bread and other foods we love, while our appetites for meat, fish, and dairy are responsible for a host of unsustainable farming practices. So what’s a climate-conscious eater to do? On today’s program we'll look at how climate change affects us at the kitchen table. We’ll ask whether all those craft beers, fair-trade coffees, and single-batch chocolates are part of the solution, or whether going vegan is the key to a climate-friendly diet.

To listen to the audio of “Climate Change On Your Kitchen Table” on Climate One online, please click HERE.