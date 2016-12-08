Tuesday, December 13 at 2:00 pm

Francis Ford Coppola: The Program You Can’t Refuse

Francis Ford Coppola, Director, The Godfather; Author, The Godfather Notebook

In Conversation with Adam Savage, Maker and Retired Co-host, Discovery Channel's “Mythbusters"

Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather is universally praised as one of the greatest films ever made. The 1972 epic won best picture and best screenplay Oscars and was subsequently followed by two successful sequels. Join us for a rare conversation with Francis Coppola, who will take us behind the scenes of these legendary films, as spelled out in his just-published book, The Godfather Notebook. Here’s a chance to learn about Brando, Pacino, the casting and the filmmaking, along with the personal and professional qualities that turned director Francis Coppola into an American icon. An offer you truly can’t refuse.

Part of the Club’s Good Lit series, underwritten by the Bernard Osher Foundation.

To listen to the audio of “Francis Ford Coppola: The Program You Can’t Refuse” on Commonwealth Club Of California online, please click HERE.