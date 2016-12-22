City Arts & Lectures

Monday, January 2 at 2:00 pm

A Darlene Love Christmas: Love For The Holidays

A holiday concert with the legendary Darlene Love. Love sang lead and backup on many of producer Phil Spector’s greatest hits of the 1960s, but often didn’t get credit.

Proclaimed “one of the greatest singers of all time” by The New York Times, Darlene Love has been singing for over fifty years. She began in the sixties, singing lead on Phil Spector-produced hits such as “He’s a Rebel,” “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah,” “(Today I Met) The Boy I’m Gonna Marry,” and the seasonal classic “(Christmas) Baby Please Come Home.” She sang background vocals on numerous hits, including the Ronettes’ “Be My Baby,” the Righteous Brothers’ “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’” and Tina Turner’s “River Deep–Mountain High.” Love joined Dionne Warwick in the seventies, singing backup for her on records and on tour, and on Warwick’s TV show Solid Gold. Darlene Love has appeared on Broadway (Leader of the Pack, Hairspray), in numerous films, and on countless soundtracks. She began recording under her own name and released a holiday album in 2007 titled It’s Christmas Of Course. She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2011. In 2013, she was featured in Oscar winning Twenty Feet From Stardom, a documentary about the world of backup singers, and released a memoir, My Name is Love.