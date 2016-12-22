Wednesday, December 28 at 2:00 pm

Reflections on Global Affairs: Is the world really falling apart?

The news has been bleak: Brexit, populism, terrorism and, an America divided. The war in Syria continues to rage and the number of refugees and other migrants world-wide is soaring. Then, there's economic inequality and a host of other big concerns. It's tempting to think that everything is falling apart. But is that really true? IDEAS in partnership with the Munk School of Global Affairs at the University of Toronto reflects upon the state of the world, along with a razor sharp panel.

Panel:

Michael Blake, Professor of Philosophy, Public Policy, and Governance at the University of Washington

Randall Hansen, Director of the Centre of European, Russian & Eurasian Studies at the Munk School of Global Affairs and Professor of Political Science

Janice Stein, the Founding Director of the Munk School of Global Affairs and an internationally renowned expert on international conflict and global governance

Moderator:

Stephen Toope, Director of the Munk School of Global Affairs,

To listen to the audio of “Reflections on Global Affairs: Is the world really falling apart?” on IDEAS From The CBC online, please click HERE.