Commonwealth Club Of California

Tuesday, February 21 at 2:00 pm

The Future of Choice with Cecile Richards, President of Planned Parenthood

Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards discusses its history, its role in our political and cultural dialogue, and what the future holds for the organization.

Cecile Richards, President, Planned Parenthood Federation of America and Planned Parenthood Action Fund

Wade Davis, Former NFL Player; Thought Leader, Writer, Public Speaker and Educator on Gender, Race and Orientation Equality—Moderator

This year, Planned Parenthood marks its 100th year of providing vital health-care services, education and information to women, men and families across America.

While 2.5 million men and women visit Planned Parenthood affiliate health centers annually, the organization faces major opposition and during this historic election year, Planned Parenthood and its supporters have been under scrutiny by politicians and others who want to eliminate the organization’s state and federal funding and shut down its clinics. One side argues that Planned Parenthood’s initiatives should not be bolstered by the government and often have a negative impact, while Planned Parenthood’s supporters assert that without the organization’s services, public health and safety are potentially endangered.

Join INFORUM at The Commonwealth Club in welcoming Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards for a powerful and timely discussion about Planned Parenthood’s history, its role in our political and cultural dialogue, and what the future holds for the organization as it looks toward its next 100 years.

