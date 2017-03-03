Commonwealth Club Of California

Monday, March 6 at 2:00 pm

The Honorable George Shultz: Lessons from Government, Business and Life

George P. Shultz, Distinguished Fellow, Hoover Institution; Former U.S. Secretary of State, Labor, and Treasury; Author, Learning From Experience

In conversation with Dr. Gloria Duffy, President and CEO, The Commonwealth Club

George Shultz has had a distinguished career in government, academia and the world of business. He is one of two individuals who have held four different federal cabinet posts; he has also taught at three of this country’s great universities. In 1989 he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. Come hear Secretary Shultz’s seasoned observations on foreign policy, economics and on what makes great presidential leadership, especially as the Trump Administration's policies begin to take shape.

Part of the Club’s Series on Ethics and Accountability, underwritten by the Charles Travers Family Foundation.

Also part of our Good Lit series, underwritten by The Bernard Osher Foundation.

