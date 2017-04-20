Commonwealth Club Of California

Wednesday, April 26 at 2:00 pm

Jane Mayer: Behind Dark Money

Jane Mayer, Staff Writer, The New Yorker; Author, Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right; Twitter @JaneMayerNYer

Who are the people bankrolling our political system?

Mayer takes us behind the scenes and exposes the powerful group of individuals who are shaping our country. She traces the billions of dollars spent by the Kochs, the Scaifes, the Olins, and the Bradleys and uncovers their influences on policies related to climate change, the economy and more.

Mayer also discusses the results of the 2016 election and what the future might entail if these elite billionaires continue to drive decisions at the state and federal levels.

Source: www.commonwealthclub.org