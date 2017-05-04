Tuesday, May 9 at 2:00 pm

Vicente Fox, Former President of Mexico

Immigration, the Wall, and the Future of U.S.–Mexican Relations

Vicente Fox, President of Mexico, 2000–2006

Dr. Gloria Duffy, President and CEO, The Commonwealth Club—Moderator

To the American public, Vicente Fox may be Mexico’s most well-known, modern politician. Prior to becoming president, he received a top management diploma from Harvard Business School and went on to become president of Coca-Cola for Mexico and Latin America. He has most recently made national headlines by telling President Trump that Mexico “will not pay for that [expletive] wall,” and continues to engage President Trump on social media. Fox was the first candidate from an opposition party to be elected president. Currently, he is actively involved in encouraging leadership and creating opportunities for less favored people through his organization Centro Fox. What are the realities and possibilities for the relationship between the U.S. and Mexico? Here’s a rare chance to get a unique perspective from one of Mexico’s most prominent and outspoken thought leaders.

To listen to the audio “Vicente Fox, Former President of Mexico” on Commonwealth Club Of California online, please click HERE.