Thursday, May 18 at 2:00 pm

Krista Tippett: Heart, Mind and Spirit

Krista Tippett, Host, "On Being"; Author, Becoming Wise: An Inquiry into the Mystery and Art of Living; Twitter @kristatippett

Rev. Alan Jones, Dean Emeritus, Grace Cathedral San Francisco—Moderator

The heart of Krista Tippett’s work on her NPR program and podcast, "On Being," has been to shine a light on people whose insights kindle in us a sense of wonder and courage. She interviews a variety of people, including scientists, poets, activists and theologians from an array of faiths who have all opened themselves up to Tippett's compassionate yet searching conversations. In her latest book, Becoming Wise, Tippett distills the insights she has gleaned from these luminous conversations into a master class about living.

Join us for an enlightening discussion about her work and insights into her fiercely hopeful vision of humanity for this century.

To listen to the audio “Krista Tippett: Heart, Mind and Spirit” on Commonwealth Club of California online, please click HERE.