Commonwealth Club Of California
Monday, May 22 at 2:00 pm
The New Political Climate
May Boeve, Executive Director, 350.org
Debbie Dooley, President, Conservatives for Energy Freedom; Co-Founder, Tea Party Movement
Greg Dalton, Founder and Host, Climate One
Additional Speakers TBA
The 2014 Climate March in New York and other cities helped solidify public support in the run-up to the Paris climate accord the next year. But these days climate advocates are playing defense and trying to keep the Paris Agreement together. Will the Washington march have any impact on the politics related to climate change in the United States? Where can clean energy advance in the current political context? Join Climate One as we go on the road for the People’s Climate Movement in Washington, D.C
