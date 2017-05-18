Monday, May 22 at 2:00 pm

The New Political Climate

May Boeve, Executive Director, 350.org

Debbie Dooley, President, Conservatives for Energy Freedom; Co-Founder, Tea Party Movement

Greg Dalton, Founder and Host, Climate One

Additional Speakers TBA

The 2014 Climate March in New York and other cities helped solidify public support in the run-up to the Paris climate accord the next year. But these days climate advocates are playing defense and trying to keep the Paris Agreement together. Will the Washington march have any impact on the politics related to climate change in the United States? Where can clean energy advance in the current political context? Join Climate One as we go on the road for the People’s Climate Movement in Washington, D.C

To listen to the audio “The New Political Climate” on Commonwealth Club Of California online, please click HERE.