Ideas From The CBC

Wednesday, May 31 at 2:00 pm

Does Public Broadcasting Have A Future?

It seems the idea of public service journalism is under fire everywhere. So three major public broadcasters came together to talk about their collective future at a forum held in Toronto by the Canadian Journalism Foundation: Jennifer McGuire, general manager and editor-in-chief of CBC News, James Harding, director of news and current affairs for the BBC, and Michael Oreskes, senior vice-president of news and editorial director for NPR. The discussion was moderated by Simon Houpt, senior media writer with The Globe and Mail.

Source: www.cbc.ca/radio/ideas/ideas-for-may-2017