Ideas From The CBC

Monday, June 5 at 2:00 pm

History Derailed: Understanding the Messy Middle East

The Arab Spring was supposed to be a turning point for the Arab Middle East. And it was. But history appears to have taken a wrong turn. Again. American journalist Robert F. Worth joins Paul Kennedy in conversation about his book, A Rage for Order: The Middle East in Turmoil, from Tahrir Square to ISIS. Worth is the 2017 winner of the Lionel Gelber Prize.

Robert F. Worth explains how the vast differences among Arab countries coalesce into sameness when it comes to the long-standing outrage ordinary people have been facing for decades.

