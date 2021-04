Tuesday, June 13 at 2:00 pm

Beyond The Border: The Future of US-Mexico Relations

Much of President Trump’s populist support comes from people who are deeply worried about globalization and immigration. But Trump’s pro-border wall, anti-NAFTA stance has strained US- Mexico relations. Can the two nations find common ground and work past the rhetoric?

To listen to the audio “Beyond The Border: The Future of US-Mexico Relations” on America Abroad online, please click HERE.