Climate One Radio

Wednesday, June 21 at 2:00 pm

Inheriting Climate Change: What Will Boomers Leave Behind?

Consumption-crazed baby boomers are leaving Millennials and Generation X with a mountain of debt and a destabilized climate. Bruce Gibney, a venture investor in Pay Pal, Facebook, Spotify, SpaceX and other tech companies, writes in his new book that boomers are a generation of sociopaths who betrayed America. He notes that most climate deniers are aging boomers who won’t live to see the worst consequences and therefore don’t way to pay to address it.

But many boomers feel guilty about what they have done and are striving for redemption. They are trying to use their wealth and knowledge to engage younger people in climate solutions. That’s a hard conversation to have because young people today know they are inheriting a darker future than their parents had.

Join us for an intergenerational discussion about what you can do to make an impact and persuade the climate doubters in your life.

Speakers:

Carleen Cullen

Founder and Executive Director, Cool the Earth

Bruce Gibney

Author, A Generation of Sociopaths

Michael Ranney

Professor, Graduate School of Education, Department of Psychology, U.C. Berkeley

Wilford Welch

Speaker on Sustainability and Resilience

To listen to the audio “Inheriting Climate Change: What Will Boomers Leave Behind?” on Climate One online, please click HERE.