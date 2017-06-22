Thursday, June 29 at 2:00 pm

Banking On Change At Standing Rock

They were an unlikely group of activists; Native American youths concerned about teen suicide sparked the movement against the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL)—a movement which ultimately spread across the country. Veterans and others joined in, traveling to the construction site and showing solidarity with activists. Protesters objected to the $3.8 billion pipeline route, which they say threatens freshwater supplies and disrespects ancestral lands. Recently, in an attempt to pressure banks financing the project, Seattle yanked more than $3 billion in annual cash flows from Wells Fargo, giving the campaign a boost. Davis, California also cut ties with the bank over the pipeline.

Still, the project is moving ahead and is nearly complete. What, then, did the protests accomplish? Are they any more than a temporary nuisance to energy companies? Join us for a conversation with those who have been at Standing Rock—and discover what it all means.

Guests:

Pennie Opal Plant, Co-founder, Idle No More SF Bay

L. Frank Manriquez, Indigenous California artist and activist

Lynn Doan, Bloomberg News

To listen to the audio “Banking On Change At Standing Rock” on Climate One Radio online, please click HERE.