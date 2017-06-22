Monday, June 26 at 2:00 pm

Pushing The Frontiers Of Knowledge: The 2017 Killam Prize

Once a year the Canada Council Killam Prize is bestowed on five of Canada's top academics in five different fields. Paul Kennedy interviews this year's winners and finds out what inspires them to break new ground. Passion, drive and creativity fuel Canada's intellectual heavyweights, no matter the field.

They are inspired by a thirst for knowledge, a desire to make the world a better place, and uncontainable enthusiasm for discovery. Dr. Julio Montaner's work helped change and save the lives of millions living with HIV/AIDS. Molecular biologist W. Ford Doolittle gave the tree of life theory 'a good shake.' Philosopher Tom Hurka pushes for a deeper understanding of the 'good life'. Engineer Molly Shoichet's pioneering work offers the medical world new, and better, ways to deliver drugs and stem cells to the body. And Anishinabe legal scholar John Borrows is changing the way we understand law.

To listen to the audio “Pushing The Frontiers Of Knowledge: The 2017 Killam Prize” on Ideas From The CBC online, please click HERE.