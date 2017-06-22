Monday, June 26 at 2:00 pm

Technology and the Future: A Vision of Our Lives in 2050

Our lives in 2050 will be vastly different than today. Rapidly advancing technology is changing everything from food production to health care, energy output, manufacturing and the military balance. Innovations already in development include brain-computer interfaces, vat-grown cruelty-free meat, knitted cars and guided bullets among many others. Technology which once seemed like science fiction is now reality - and even old news - where can we possibly go from here?

The Executive Editor of The Economist, Daniel Franklin, explores how technology will shape the future in his recent book, Megatech: Technology in 2050. His insights are based on extensive interviews with distinguished scientists, industry leaders, academics and acclaimed science-fiction authors who are at the forefront of the most exceptional inventions and sinister trends.

Where will technology be in 2050, and how will it affect the way we live? What does this mean for the job market and how we perform our work? In what ways can we prepare for the opportunities — as well as the dangers — that await?

SPEAKER:

Daniel Franklin

Executive Editor, The Economist

MODERATOR:

Quentin Hardy

Head of Editorial, Google Cloud

To listen to the audio “Technology and the Future: A Vision of Our Lives in 2050” on World Affairs online, please click HERE.