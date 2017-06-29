Capitol Steps' "Politics Takes a Holiday"

Tuesday, July 4 at 2:00 pm

SO you think you don't have any plans for July 4th? WRONG! SAD! Celebrate the holiday and pick up a few classified secrets by listening to the Capitol Steps as we poke fun at today's news with our brand new, one-hour 4th of July romp. This special promises to be huge, fantastic, tremendous....at least according to leaks we've heard coming from White House.

TUNE IN for our special radio broadcast. You never know who might make a surprise appearance: President and/or Melania Trump, Crooked Hillary, James "Better Hope There Aren't Any Tapes" Comey, Vladimir Putin,...

If there's anything both sides can agree on, it's that we all could use a laugh. Tune out and tune in as the Capitol Steps rhyme the news of the day.

Source: www.capsteps.com/radio/