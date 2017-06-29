Thursday, July 6 at 2:00 pm

Water Whiplash

Over the past few years, many parts of the country have experienced wetter wets and drier drys. California has seen five years of severe drought – followed by a deluge of rain this past winter. With all of this uncertainty, how do we stabilize our water supply? What will it take to fix the system that delivers the water that keeps us alive and lubricates our economy? How will the state and federal governments work together to modernize the water system that grows food that lands on dinner tables across the country? Join us for a conversation about the perils of "water whiplash."

Host:

Greg Dalton

Guests:

Don Cameron, General Manager, Terranova Ranch Inc.

Felicia Marcus, Chair, State Water Resources Control Board

Barton Thompson, Director, Woods Institute for the Environment, Stanford University

To listen to the audio “Water Whiplash” on Climate One online, please click HERE.