America Abroad

Thursday, July 27 at 2:00 pm

Warrior Diplomats: A Look into US Special Operations

Since 9/11 the United States military has been aggressively fighting terrorism all over the world, increasingly using the most elite units.

Unlike most conventional forces, special operations soldiers are given plenty of freedom to solve complex problems out in the field.

They’ve had enormous success -- and yet there’s no end to wars in the middle east.

On this program, we’ll hear the stories behind special ops. We’ll explore their history and how their mission has changed since 9/11. We’ll hear from Adm. William McRaven, who oversaw the raid that took out Osama Bin Laden. And we’ll also talk about what it takes to be successful on a special ops mission and under what circumstances the President should deploy these elite units.

