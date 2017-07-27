BBC Special Documentary

Thursday, August 3 at 2:00 pm

“If You’re Going to San Francisco”

During a few short weeks in the summer of 1967, thousands of hippies descended on San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood to experiment with sexual freedom and mind-blowing drugs, debate social and economic utopias, and listen to loud rock music. Marco Werman looks back at those hedonistic times through the music and recollections of those who were there 50 years ago, and hears why the world has never been quite the same for many of them.