Tuesday, August 8 at 2:00 pm

ENGAGE | Strangers in their Own Land: Living in "Red" America Today

What drives voters to the election booth? Dr. Arlie Hochschild, UC Berkeley sociologist and author of New York Times best seller “Strangers in their Own Land: Anger and Mourning on the American Right,” embarked on a journey to the Deep South to explore this very question. What she found were lives damaged by lost jobs, poor wages and an elusive American dream. As she connected and became friends with the people she met, she was surprised to discover that their values mirrored the liberal values she grew up with, including a desire for community, the importance of family and hopes for their children. She came to appreciate how strongly emotions, including years of anger and frustration, drive political preference for many far-right voters.

What role did “emotion in politics” play in the results of the 2016 election? What feelings motivate Trump supporters and Tea Partiers to support these movements? Why do citizens who would seem to benefit most from “liberal” government programs detest the party that passed them? Dr. Hochschild will share her observations and the stories of those who have felt like strangers in their own land.

SPEAKER:

Arlie Hochschild

Professor Emerita, Sociology, UC Berkeley

MODERATOR:

John Sepulvado

Host of The California Report, KQED Public Radio

To listen to the audio “ENGAGE | Strangers in their Own Land: Living in "Red" America Today” on World Affairs online, please click HERE.