America Abroad

Wednesday, August 16 at 2:00 pm

Trump, Duterte, and the future of US-Philippine relations

Filipino President Duterte’s war on drugs has killed over 7,000 people. But not only has the White House failed to condemn Duterte's tactics; President Trump praised them. This hour: stories about the drug war; the history of US-Philippine relations; a Philippine city besieged by ISIS; and Duterte’s overtures to China. And we’ll talk about how the US can manage this delicate situation moving forward.

