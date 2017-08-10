© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

America Abroad

Published August 10, 2017 at 9:46 AM EDT

Wednesday, August 16 at 2:00 pm

Trump, Duterte, and the future of US-Philippine relations

Filipino President Duterte’s war on drugs has killed over 7,000 people. But not only has the White House failed to condemn Duterte's tactics; President Trump praised them. This hour: stories about the drug war; the history of US-Philippine relations; a Philippine city besieged by ISIS; and Duterte’s overtures to China. And we’ll talk about how the US can manage this delicate situation moving forward.

To listen to the audio of “Trump, Duterte, and the future of US-Philippine relations” on America Abroad online, please click HERE.

2 PM Public Affairs Programs
Stay Connected