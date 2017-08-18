Climate One Radio

Thursday, August 24 at 2:00 pm

Tesla: Impossible Until It's Not

It’s crunch time as Tesla begins production of its Model 3 sedan this summer and races toward a goal of making 500,000 cars a year. Morgan Stanley says that production level won’t be reached until 2024. Still, the stock market views Tesla as a tech company with a value higher than Ford or General Motors, which make far more cars and profits.

But that exorbitant valuation brings intense scrutiny and cracks are starting to show in Tesla’s shiny paint job. Consumer Reports recently downgraded the Tesla Model S rating because of concerns about its emergency brake. Controversy is also swirling around how often its factory workers get injured and how often its cars are involved in crashes.

Ashlee Vance wrote the best-selling biography of Elon Musk that stands as the definitive profile of the genius driving Tesla, SpaceX and Hyperloop. Join us for a conversation about these gambits to change and save the world and the enigmatic man behind them.

This program is made possible by generous support from ClimateWorks Foundation.

Speakers:

Peter Henderson

West Coast Deputy Bureau Chief, Thomson Reuters

Ashlee Vance

Reporter, Bloomberg Businessweek

