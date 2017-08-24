Wednesday, August 30 at 2:00 pm

Jane Mayer: Behind Dark Money

Jane Mayer

Staff Writer, The New Yorker and Author, Dark Money

Who are the people bankrolling our political system? New Yorker writer Jane Mayer takes us behind the scenes and exposes the powerful group of individuals who are shaping our country.

In her latest book, “Dark Money: the Hidden History Behind the Rise of the Radical Right,” Mayer traces the billions of dollars spent by the Kochs, the Scaifes, the Olins, and the Bradleys and uncovers their influences on policies related to climate change, the economy and more.

To listen to the audio of “Jane Mayer: Behind Dark Money” on Climate One online, please click HERE.