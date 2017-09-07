© 2021 Maine Public
World Affairs

Published September 7, 2017 at 12:03 PM EDT

Tuesday, September 12 at 2:00 pm

Early Childhood Development

The first five years of a child’s life are a period of intense creativity, invention, and growth. But nearly 200 million children globally may not reach their developmental potential due to the effects of educational absence, and an impoverished or violent social environment.  Our speakers will discuss those factors that impact early childhood development, and what can be done to prevent, mitigate or address these issues.

Speakers:
Randa Grob-Zakhary, Head of Education, Porticus
Carolyn Miles, Save the Children
Deogratias Niyonkiza, Village Health Works

