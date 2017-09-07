World Affairs

Tuesday, September 12 at 2:00 pm

Early Childhood Development

The first five years of a child’s life are a period of intense creativity, invention, and growth. But nearly 200 million children globally may not reach their developmental potential due to the effects of educational absence, and an impoverished or violent social environment. Our speakers will discuss those factors that impact early childhood development, and what can be done to prevent, mitigate or address these issues.

Speakers:

Randa Grob-Zakhary, Head of Education, Porticus

Carolyn Miles, Save the Children

Deogratias Niyonkiza, Village Health Works