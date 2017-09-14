BBC Special

Wednesday, September 20 at 2:00 pm

The Engineers: The Rise of the Robots

Engineering shapes our world, robots will drive our future. Three of the world's greatest roboticists come together for a special event with Razia Iqbal and an audience at the Science Museum in London. The Engineers: Rise of the Robots explores automated cars, mobile science drones and the Mars Rover with Paul Newman, Ayanna Howard and Ashitey Trebi-Ollennu – world-leading roboticists of automated movement. In partnership with the Royal Commission for the Exhibition of 1851, they shine a light on the exciting complexities of modern robotics, and the profound effect it will have on all of our lives.

Source: www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p055glcb