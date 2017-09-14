Climate One
Thursday, September 21 at 2:00 pm
Harvey And Irma: A Hurricane’s Human Fingerprints
From Katrina and Sandy to Harvey and Irma - how is climate change fueling these increasingly destructive hurricanes? Greg Dalton and his guests delve into the politics, costs and human causes of the megastorms pummeling our planet.
Guests:
- Brian Schatz, US Senator, (D-HI)
- Ben Santer, Climate Researcher, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
- John Englander, Author, High Tide on Main Street: Rising Sea Level and the Coming Coastal Crisis (Science Bookshelf, 2012)
- Angela Fritz, Manager, Weather Underground
- Kathryn Sullivan, former NOAA Administrator
- Hunter Cutting, Director of Strategic Communications, Climate Nexus
- Don Cameron, Manager, Terranova Ranch
- Barton Thompson, Professor of Natural Resources, Stanford Law School
To listen to the audio of “Harvey And Irma: A Hurricane’s Human Fingerprints?” on Climate One online, please click HERE.