Climate One

Thursday, September 21 at 2:00 pm

Harvey And Irma: A Hurricane’s Human Fingerprints

From Katrina and Sandy to Harvey and Irma - how is climate change fueling these increasingly destructive hurricanes? Greg Dalton and his guests delve into the politics, costs and human causes of the megastorms pummeling our planet.

Guests:

Brian Schatz, US Senator, (D-HI)

Ben Santer, Climate Researcher, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

John Englander, Author, High Tide on Main Street: Rising Sea Level and the Coming Coastal Crisis (Science Bookshelf, 2012)

Angela Fritz, Manager, Weather Underground

Kathryn Sullivan, former NOAA Administrator

Hunter Cutting, Director of Strategic Communications, Climate Nexus

Don Cameron, Manager, Terranova Ranch

Barton Thompson, Professor of Natural Resources, Stanford Law School

