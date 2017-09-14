© 2021 Maine Public
Climate One

Published September 14, 2017 at 9:22 AM EDT

Thursday, September 21 at 2:00 pm

Harvey And Irma: A Hurricane’s Human Fingerprints

From Katrina and Sandy to Harvey and Irma - how is climate change fueling these increasingly destructive hurricanes? Greg Dalton and his guests delve into the politics, costs and human causes of the megastorms pummeling our planet.

Guests:

  • Brian Schatz, US Senator, (D-HI)
  • Ben Santer, Climate Researcher, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
  • John Englander, Author, High Tide on Main Street: Rising Sea Level and the Coming Coastal Crisis (Science Bookshelf, 2012)
  • Angela Fritz, Manager, Weather Underground
  • Kathryn Sullivan, former NOAA Administrator
  • Hunter Cutting, Director of Strategic Communications, Climate Nexus
  • Don Cameron, Manager, Terranova Ranch
  • Barton Thompson, Professor of Natural Resources, Stanford Law School

To listen to the audio of “Harvey And Irma: A Hurricane’s Human Fingerprints?” on Climate One online, please click HERE.

