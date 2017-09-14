Tuesday, September 19 at 2:00 pm

Russia’s Opposition Politics: Alexei Navalny for President

In 2018, Russia will hold its presidential election, and few are likely to oppose the current president, Vladimir Putin. One of the potential challengers gaining momentum is Alexei Navalny, a central figure in the pro-democracy movement. Since 2011, this small but passionate opposition group has captured the attention of many disaffected Russians angered by corruption, economic disparity and the restriction of civil liberties.What can Russia's pro-democracy movement do to break through a culture of systemic corruption to win the election? What can the opposition do to build support among all Russians?

Vladimir Ashurkov, executive director of the Anti-Corruption Foundation and close colleague of Alexei Navalny, will provide insight into the pro-democracy campaign, recent protests in Moscow and the many challenges facing the opposition movement.

SPEAKER:

Vladimir Ashurkov

Executive Director, Anti-Corruption Foundation

MODERATOR:

Carla Thorson

Senior Vice President, Programs, World Affairs

To listen to the audio of “Russia’s Opposition Politics: Alexei Navalny for President” on World Affairs online, please click HERE.